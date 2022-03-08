Price collusion: Cameroon pursues control operations in Yaoundé

(Business in Cameroon) - On March 4, 2022, the Regional Delegation of the Ministry of Commerce in the center was once again in markets in Yaoundé to track traders who sell products at higher than set prices. During the operation, they sealed shops with a total of 500 bags of cement and nearly 200 cartons of refined cooking oil.

The owners of those goods were selling them at prices higher than approved or they were colluding on prices.

According to Alain Romuald Nama, the regional delegate of the Ministry of Commerce in the Center, this operation was ordered by the Minister of Commerce after his visit to markets last week. During his visit, the government official discovered that the price of some products have been increased. So, he ordered regional delegations to continually check prices offered in markets, mainly for basic products, Alain Romuald Nama said.

For several months now, the prices of many products have been soaring in Cameroonian markets. To justify their price increase, economic operators blame the rise in the prices of raw materials and soaring shipping costs.

Recently, the National Institute of Statistics published the Industrial Producer Price Index (IPPI) showing that the index has set a new record rising by 5.8% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021, after peaking at 3.8% the previous quarter.

Faced by the "ineffectiveness" of government support measures, many economic operators are just passing the additional production costs onto retailing prices. This attitude is criticized by the government, which is opposed to any retail price adjustments.

BRM