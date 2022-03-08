Forest Management: Cameroon issues transitional measures to deal with SIGIF2’s current challenges

(Business in Cameroon) - The 2nd generation Forest Information Management System (SIGIF2) launched earlier this year (2022) is already facing challenges.

In a release published on March 7, 2022, Minister of Forestry and Wildlife Jules Doret Ndongo said the system was facing live data updating problems due to internet access and stability challenges. Because of those challenges, the government official prescribed transitional measures for forest operators who hold valid logging permits.

The first measure allows the operators up to seven days to update information related to the operations they carried out with SIGIF2 (namely, the issue of consignment documents). The second measure stipulates that a copy of the consignment documents issued through SIGIF2 must be submitted at each of the “traceability” checkpoints crossed by the timber shipment.

The last measure orders heads of the traceability checkpoints to send the copies of those consignment documents and compiled data to regional representations of the Ministry of Forestry every week. Those data and documents will then be transmitted to the SIGIF2 technical team in Nkolbisson, Yaoundé, for coherence checks.

In late 2021, when announcing that SIGIF2 would become operational in early 2022, Minister Jules Doret Ndongo explained that the reform would help boost forest tax collection. The felling tax collection was expected to grow by 25-30% since the forest management system would allow control over operators’ real taxable forest production and the overall timber supply source. Thanks to the platform, new revenue niches will be created (apart from traditional forest taxes) through the issuance of timber legality certificates, Flegt authorizations, and computer fees, he added.

According to the Directorate General of Taxation, over the 2018-2019 period, Cameroon generated XAF100.3 billion tax revenues from forest companies operating in the national territory (XAF50.9 billion in 2018 and 49.4 billion in 2019). Meanwhile, for the Ministry of Finance, over the said period, XAF9.9 billion of forest tax revenues (XAF5.1 billion in 2018 and XAF4.8 billion in 2019) were not paid to the state treasury.

The EU and the German Cooperation, the project’s financial supporters, were already less enthusiastic about SIGIF2. “The certificates issued by Sigif 2 cannot be recognized or validated under the European Union Timber Regulation (EUTR), let alone under future Flegt permits, which would allow for cost savings and direct and priority access to the European market. These authorizations cannot be issued until another instrument is put in place, or until a complete overhaul of the tool is carried out, based on a benchmark study conducted with the Ministry of the Economy…," the two technical partners commented on April 1, 2021, in Yaoundé, when the 2nd generation system was presented.

S.A.