logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 March 2022 -
Public management

Cameroon imports pigs to rebuild livestock

Cameroon imports pigs to rebuild livestock
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 08 March 2022 16:31

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s Ministry of Livestock recently received 100 pigs (17 boars and 83 gilts) from a European supplier, official sources informed. The pigs purchased in the framework of the World Bank-backed Livestock Development Project (Prodel) will be used to produce enough “breeding swine to make them available for fattening farms,” explains Dr. Abouame Sale, Prodel coordinator.

The animals purchased have been transferred to the Kounden breeding station, in the West. They will deliver their first piglets in October 2022, according to the Ministry of Livestock. They will help gradually rebuild Cameroon’s livestock after the African swine fever (ASF) epizootic that broke out in June 2021, in the West, one of the largest pig farming regions in the country.

The said epizootic forced the government to prohibit the circulation and sales of pigs in the region. Also, within three months, 90,000 pigs were slaughtered. For the pig farmers’ association in the West, that number represents 22.5% of the 400,000 pigs identified in the region. 

BRM

back to top

Cameroon considers centralized operators-security services platform to fight crime

cameroon-considers-centralized-operators-security-services-platform-to-fight-crime
To combat fraudulent acts in the mobile subscribers’ identification system, Cameroon’s Telecom regulator ART plans to implement several measures. The...

Cameroon imports pigs to rebuild livestock

cameroon-imports-pigs-to-rebuild-livestock
Cameroon’s Ministry of Livestock recently received 100 pigs (17 boars and 83 gilts) from a European supplier, official sources informed. The pigs...

Cameroon: FDIs grew tenfold in 2000-2020

cameroon-fdis-grew-tenfold-in-2000-2020
Cameroon captured US$488 million (XAF284 billion) of foreign direct investments in 2020, the lowest in five years, according to the United Nations...

Cameroon: Covid-19 boosted firms’ digital adoption, INS survey shows

cameroon-covid-19-boosted-firms-digital-adoption-ins-survey-shows
In Cameroon, the coronavirus pandemic has boosted firms’ digital adoption, according to a recent survey by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). In...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n109: March2022

Mines in Cameroon These mega-projects could insure economic emergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach goes over the recently-held international trade fair


Investir au Cameroun n119: Mars 2022

Potentiel minier camerounais Ces méga-projets qui pourraient assurer l’émergence

Promote 2022 : Pierre Zumbach fait le bilan