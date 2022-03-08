cameroon-imports-pigs-to-rebuild-livestock

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s Ministry of Livestock recently received 100 pigs (17 boars and 83 gilts) from a European supplier, official sources informed. The pigs purchased in the framework of the World Bank-backed Livestock Development Project (Prodel) will be used to produce enough “breeding swine to make them available for fattening farms,” explains Dr. Abouame Sale, Prodel coordinator.

The animals purchased have been transferred to the Kounden breeding station, in the West. They will deliver their first piglets in October 2022, according to the Ministry of Livestock. They will help gradually rebuild Cameroon’s livestock after the African swine fever (ASF) epizootic that broke out in June 2021, in the West, one of the largest pig farming regions in the country.

The said epizootic forced the government to prohibit the circulation and sales of pigs in the region. Also, within three months, 90,000 pigs were slaughtered. For the pig farmers’ association in the West, that number represents 22.5% of the 400,000 pigs identified in the region.

BRM