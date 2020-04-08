mirap-organizes-periodic-and-test-markets-to-facilitate-access-to-consumer-products

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, Mirap, which regulates the local supply of consumer products, will deploy periodic markets (Yaoundé and Douala) and test markets (southern, eastern and northern regions of the country) for one month.

According to the officials of this public institution, the aim is to facilitate supply amid the restrictions initiated due to the coronavirus health crisis.

Apart from supplying essential products, these markets will help households avoid the speculation caused by some traders since the onset of the coronavirus health crisis.

BRM