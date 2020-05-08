Cameroon: XAF15 bln available to repay companies’ VAT credits, Finance Minister says

(Business in Cameroon) - XAF15 billion is already available for the repayment of VAT credits decided by the government on April 30, the Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze (photo) reveals.

This means that the government still needs to raise XAF10 billion for the stated purpose. According to the release signed by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on April 30, a special envelope of XAF25 billion was to be released “to support companies’ cashflow by clearing VAT credits awaiting reimbursement.”

“The exemptions relating to the visitor's tax, the withholding tax, and the axle tax are already effective. Also, circulars are currently being elaborated to specify the conditions for the implementation of the other business support measures taken by the Head of State,” Minister Paul Motaze adds.

S.A.