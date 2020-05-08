logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 May 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: XAF15 bln available to repay companies’ VAT credits, Finance Minister says

Cameroon: XAF15 bln available to repay companies’ VAT credits, Finance Minister says
  • Comments   -   Friday, 08 May 2020 14:42

(Business in Cameroon) - XAF15 billion is already available for the repayment of VAT credits decided by the government on April 30, the Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze (photo) reveals.  

This means that the government still needs to raise XAF10 billion for the stated purpose. According to the release signed by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on April 30,  a special envelope of XAF25 billion was to be released “to support companies’ cashflow by clearing VAT credits awaiting reimbursement.

The exemptions relating to the visitor's tax, the withholding tax, and the axle tax are already effective. Also, circulars are currently being elaborated to specify the conditions for the implementation of the other business support measures taken by the Head of State,” Minister Paul Motaze adds.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: XAF15 bln available to repay companies’ VAT credits, Finance Minister says

cameroon-xaf15-bln-available-to-repay-companies-vat-credits-finance-minister-says
XAF15 billion is already available for the repayment of VAT credits decided by the government on April 30, the Minister of Finance Louis Paul Motaze...

Cameroon seeks new partner for the construction of 350MW Limbe thermal plant

cameroon-seeks-new-partner-for-the-construction-of-350mw-limbe-thermal-plant
On May 7, the Cameroonian Minister of Energy and Water, Gaston Eloundou Essomba (photo), launched a call for expression of interest to pre-qualify...

Cameroon: Banana exports up by 2,700 tons YoY in April 2020, despite coronavirus health crisis

cameroon-banana-exports-up-by-2-700-tons-yoy-in-april-2020-despite-coronavirus-health-crisis
In April 2020, Cameroon exported 16,102 tons of banana, according to the banana exporters association Assobacam. Compared with the 13,381 tons it exported...

Camtel’s wholesale segment gets ISO 9001/2015 certification

camtel-s-wholesale-segment-gets-iso-9001-2015-certification
"The wholesale segment of Camtel [Cameroon Telecommunications] is now ISO 9001/2015 certified,” the public telecom operator announced on May 6. This...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n86: April 2020

Cameroon mobilizes all its resources against the virus

Measures planned to cushion the economic shock


Investir au Cameroun n96 Avril 2020

Toutes les forces du Cameroun mobilisées contre le virus

Les mesures prévues pour amortir le choc économique