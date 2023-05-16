Orange, MTN announce measures to improve QoS, following pressure from consumers

(Business in Cameroon) - The local subsidiaries of Orange and MTN announced, each through a statement issued on the same day, a series of measures to improve the quality of their services. This decision follows an ongoing boycott campaign carried out by consumers in the country.

The two companies said they will “transfer back" the data bundles lost due to network disruptions; Make users aware of the services already available to improve their user experience; provide an offering and benchmarking tool on their digital platforms; accelerate the implementation of their 2023 investment plans.

However, some users are skeptical about the operators' willingness to implement these measures effectively. They call on the population to continue the boycott campaign until tangible results are obtained. Indeed, since April 24, some Orange and MTN subscribers have been putting their phones on "offline mode” between 12 noon and 2 p.m. to protest against the poor quality of the networks. In addition to an improved quality of service, the protesters want lower service costs.

Regarding the demand for lower costs, Orange and MTN claim that the costs of electronic communications in Cameroon are among the best in Africa and the Cemac region. "The prices of our products have fallen by more than 70% over the past eight years, placing Cameroon among the countries where the costs are the most competitive in the region," said Mitwa Ng'ambi, MD of MTN Cameroon.

"The comparative analysis of offers given the specific conditions and contexts between France and Cameroon has revealed that contrary to what has been shared, the costs of telecoms services (calls and Internet) are more affordable in Cameroon than in France," said Pierre Tchoutouo, presented as an economic intelligence expert in a press release published last May 2 by Orange Cameroon.

Let’s recall that the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications (Minpostel), Minette Libom Li Likeng, has instructed the sector regulator ART to accelerate the ongoing reorganization of the electronic communications market. The objective is to organize the costs of the wholesale market and that of the retail market. "This will stimulate competition between operators, and lead to more competitive rates for consumers," she said.