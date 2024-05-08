logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 May 2024 -
Public management

Douala Municipality estimates road repair costs at CFA180bn

Douala Municipality estimates road repair costs at CFA180bn
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 08 May 2024 12:01

(Business in Cameroon) - Roger Tchangang Kamnang, Director of Major Works at Douala's Urban Community, the city's municipal authority, has reported that over 30% of Douala's 700 kilometers of paved roads, roughly 225 kilometers, are significantly deteriorated. According to Kamnang, the CUD estimates the budget needed to rehabilitate these roads at CFA180 billion, surpassing its annual budget of CFA60 billion. Consequently, the authority has opted to prioritize the rehabilitation of 125 kilometers of critical roads, with an estimated cost of CFA80 billion.

For 2024, rehabilitation works are underway on 35 kilometers of roads across the city's five districts, Kamnang notes. The segments include Ndokotti-Ecole publique Deïdo, Ndokoti-PK14, and Japoma-Total Logbaba. The official indicated that these works are being carried out both by the authority and selected construction companies following tender processes. The roads will be paved with bituminous concrete and cobblestones to "withstand impacts and ensure better durability." Additionally, around forty kilometers of roads are currently under study.

Road maintenance and rehabilitation efforts in Douala resumed in 2022, two years after Mayor Roger Mbassa Ndine's election. City officials emphasize that these works are part of the mayor's five-year program aimed at improving Douala's image, as its roads have been deteriorating for over a decade. However, these ongoing works have caused inconvenience for commuters, who lament the lack of alternative routes. Addressing these concerns, the CUD urges understanding from the public, stressing that this rehabilitation is crucial for enhancing urban mobility.

To ensure the long-term maintenance and rehabilitation of the city's arteries, the Urban Community of Douala (CUD) established the Autonomous Road and Construction Authority (2RC) three years ago. Despite funds being available for its equipment for over two years, the authority is still not operational.

back to top

Douala Municipality estimates road repair costs at CFA180bn

douala-municipality-estimates-road-repair-costs-at-cfa180bn
Roger Tchangang Kamnang, Director of Major Works at Douala's Urban Community, the city's municipal authority, has reported that over 30% of Douala's 700...

Cameroon's Industrial Prices Drop 5.4% in 2023 Amid Persistent Inflation Concerns

cameroon-s-industrial-prices-drop-5-4-in-2023-amid-persistent-inflation-concerns
The Industrial Producer Price Index (IPPI) released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on May 7, 2024, indicates a decline in production costs...

EU Initiative Reports 80% Surge in Cameroonian Business Productivity

eu-initiative-reports-80-surge-in-cameroonian-business-productivity
The EU delegation in Cameroon reported it has supported 300 very small enterprises (VSEs) and SMEs through the Cameroon Competitiveness Support Scheme...

Tile Production Start at Chinese-Owned Keda Factory Pushed to July 2024

tile-production-start-at-chinese-owned-keda-factory-pushed-to-july-2024
The commencement of tile production at the Keda Cameroon Ceramics factory, situated in Bipaga within Cameroon's Southern region, has been rescheduled for...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »