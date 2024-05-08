douala-municipality-estimates-road-repair-costs-at-cfa180bn

(Business in Cameroon) - Roger Tchangang Kamnang, Director of Major Works at Douala's Urban Community, the city's municipal authority, has reported that over 30% of Douala's 700 kilometers of paved roads, roughly 225 kilometers, are significantly deteriorated. According to Kamnang, the CUD estimates the budget needed to rehabilitate these roads at CFA180 billion, surpassing its annual budget of CFA60 billion. Consequently, the authority has opted to prioritize the rehabilitation of 125 kilometers of critical roads, with an estimated cost of CFA80 billion.

For 2024, rehabilitation works are underway on 35 kilometers of roads across the city's five districts, Kamnang notes. The segments include Ndokotti-Ecole publique Deïdo, Ndokoti-PK14, and Japoma-Total Logbaba. The official indicated that these works are being carried out both by the authority and selected construction companies following tender processes. The roads will be paved with bituminous concrete and cobblestones to "withstand impacts and ensure better durability." Additionally, around forty kilometers of roads are currently under study.

Road maintenance and rehabilitation efforts in Douala resumed in 2022, two years after Mayor Roger Mbassa Ndine's election. City officials emphasize that these works are part of the mayor's five-year program aimed at improving Douala's image, as its roads have been deteriorating for over a decade. However, these ongoing works have caused inconvenience for commuters, who lament the lack of alternative routes. Addressing these concerns, the CUD urges understanding from the public, stressing that this rehabilitation is crucial for enhancing urban mobility.

To ensure the long-term maintenance and rehabilitation of the city's arteries, the Urban Community of Douala (CUD) established the Autonomous Road and Construction Authority (2RC) three years ago. Despite funds being available for its equipment for over two years, the authority is still not operational.