Three Cameroonian firms secure $53mn road maintenance contract

(Business in Cameroon) - Three Cameroonian companies have won contracts to perform maintenance works on 614 km of roads in several parts of the country. The deals are valued at a little more than CFA29 billion including all taxes. The decision to award these contracts was signed on May 6 by the Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi.

The planned maintenance works include reinforcement works on National Road 10, stretching from Yaoundé (from the Ahala interchange to the Tropicana roundabout, Friendship Junction, to Nkoabang Junction) to Ayos-Bonis, covering a distance of 329.18 kilometers. These works, entrusted to Somaf, have a budget of CFA11.9 billion. Additionally, maintenance works on National Road 5, linking Bekoko to Bandjoun via Loum, Nkongsamba, Nkam Bridge, Bafang, and Bandja over 219 kilometers, have been awarded to Cabte for a budget of CFA10.9 billion. Lastly, maintenance of the Gaklé-Mokolo section, spanning 66.36 kilometers on National Road 1, has been entrusted to Croisière BTP for CFA6.4 billion. "Mobilization for these works will begin in the coming days," the Ministry of Public Works stated.

Each selected company will have 15 months to complete the works, including pothole treatment, rehabilitation of heavily degraded areas, interventions on the entire roadway, as well as sanitation, drainage, and roadside maintenance along the routes, and interventions on structures. The funding for these projects will come from the Road Fund and the Public Investment Budget (BIP) of the Ministry of Public Works for 2024 and subsequent years. For 2024, the ministry plans to allocate a total of CFA508 billion to road works, aiming to expand the national road network, revitalize these routes, and facilitate the movement of goods and people in the affected regions.