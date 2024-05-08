Starlink's Cameroon debut sparks business optimism, govt unease

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Starlink, a satellite internet network developed by SpaceX, the company founded by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. The technology promises to revolutionize internet access in the country, where connectivity issues have long hindered business growth.

For many entrepreneurs, Starlink represents a game-changer. According to Olivier Madiba, founder & CEO of Kiro'o Games, a Cameroonian video game development company, the new solution brings a chance to access high-speed internet at a reduced cost, which will help expand businesses and improve services. He made that clear during a recent meeting with the Minister of telecoms, Minette Libom Li Likeng.

However, the Cameroonian government has expressed concerns about the long-term impact of Starlink on the country's telecommunications infrastructure. Authorities are worried that the technology could undermine the state-owned incumbent operator, Camtel, and compromise national digital sovereignty.

The government has demanded that SpaceX cease its commercial operations in Cameroon and has banned the importation of Starlink kits. The goal is to regulate the technology and ensure it aligns with national security and telecommunications policies.

Despite these concerns, many industry players believe Starlink can foster innovation and economic growth in Cameroon. "The key is to engage in open and transparent discussions between SpaceX, the government, and civil society to maximize the benefits of this technology for Cameroon and its citizens," said a local business leader.

As the debate continues, one thing is clear: the arrival of Starlink has the potential to transform the way businesses operate in Cameroon, and its impact will be closely watched by entrepreneurs and policymakers alike.