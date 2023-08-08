Ebolowa-Akom II-Kribi road: Presidential decree greenlights the signing of CFAF130bln+ financing agreement

(Business in Cameroon) - In a decree signed on August 4, 2023, President Paul Biya authorized Minister of Economy Alamine Ousmane Mey to sign a loan agreement for the construction of the Ebolowa-Akom II-Kribi road connecting Cameroon and Congo.

According to the decree, Minister Mey is to sign an over €198 million (over CFAF130 billion) loan agreement with Standard Chartered Bank London. The loan is guaranteed by UK Export Finance. The signing of this decree means that the parties have completed all the necessary steps to sign the financing agreement. For the time being, the conditions of this loan remain unknown.

Once the loan is signed (at a yet-to-be-disclosed date), the funds will be gradually disbursed to the company in charge of the construction based on progress in the construction of the road, which connects Congo to the port of Kribi.

The Head of State's authorization follows the private contract signed on March 23, 2022, between the Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, and Roberto Costantini, Africa Director of ICM Construction, the Italian company responsible for building the 179.2-km Ebolowa- Akom -Kribi road. Under the contract terms, the road will be completed in 36 months, with costs estimated at CFAF122.4 billion (all taxes included). The loan contracted is therefore CFAF8 billion higher than the estimated cost of the construction.

An over 10-year-old promise

Standard Chartered Bank required the Italian builder to comply with environmental requirements before signing the financing agreement required to start work. This procedure took over a year, distorting the planning of ICM, which had already announced that work would start in the second half of 2022.

The construction of the Ebolowa-Akom II-Kribi road is a promise President Paul Biya made to populations in the South during the Ebolowa Agropastoral Show in 2011. The project was awarded to ICM following Paul Biya's state visit to Italy from March 20 to 22, 2017.

The highly anticipated road is the missing link in the Kribi- Congo Border corridor. For that corridor, Cameroon has already financed the construction of the 74-kilometer Sangmelima-Mengong road. The Ebolowa-Akom II-Kribi road will connect Ebolowa to Sangmelima, facilitating the transport of forestry resources from Congo to the port of Kribi.

Frédéric Nonos