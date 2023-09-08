private-sector-boosts-investment-in-cameroon-in-q1-2023

(Business in Cameroon) - The overall level of investment in Cameroon rose by 3.5% in the first three months of 2023, the National Stats Agency INS reported. This performance corresponds to a contribution of 0.7 points to Cameroon's GDP over the period.

According to the INS, the local private sector was the main driver of this investment growth. "The dynamism of private investment is reflected in the strong mobilization of investment in buildings and public works (6.2%), the rise in demand for products from the manufacture of machinery (3.5%) and furniture (2.4%)."

Over the period under review, the INS also notes a less vigorous dynamism in public investment. Although up 3.5% year-on-year, public investment in Cameroon between January and March 2023 contributed just 0.1 points to GDP growth, we learn.