Cameroon: Pioneer vehicle assembly firm Sotrabus plans investments to bridge the shortage of skilled local labor force in the automotive industry

(Business in Cameroon) - There is a shortage of trained car assembly staff, according to David Nchenouossi, administrative manager of Société de transformation de bus (Sotrabus), the first bus assembly plant in Cameroon and the Central African region. “Currently, few people are trained in automobile manufacturing. For the time being, most of our employees are recruited in West Africa,” he told local media Defis Actuels.

To solve this lack of skilled labor problem, the company intends to invest, with public authorities’ support, in the education of young engineers.

Incidentally, the shortage of skilled labor force in Cameroon is not limited to the automotive sector. It is the case for almost every segment of the high-tech sector. There is a pressing issue of mismatch between the labor need and the education offered in Cameroon. Faced with that fact, many Cameroonians travel abroad for their education and usually do not come back, given the attractive working conditions they get.

On June 7, 2016, during a conference at the PK Fokam Institute of Excellence, the late associate professor of medicine Lazare Kaptué explained that 40% of the highly skilled Cameroonian workforce are employed abroad, including 12,000 engineers in Germany.

BRM