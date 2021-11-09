logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 November 2021 -
Public management

Cameroon: Ola Energy and AutohausVolkswagen partner to offer quality car maintenance services

  • Comments   -   Monday, 08 November 2021 11:34

(Business in Cameroon) - Petroleum distributor Ola Energy announces that it has partnered with Autohaus Volkswagen, the exclusive representative of Volkswagen in Cameroon,  to offer its clients “ top-notch and professional” car maintenance services. This was revealed by Cyrine Draif, general administrator of Ola Energy, in an interview with Cameroon CEO.

“The partnership between Ola Energy and Autohaus VW will allow our Cameroonian clients to get access to a top-notch and professional maintenance service through Autohaus Volkswagen’s auto maintenance and repair centers. Those centers will be open to car owners willing to take their cars there for services and maintenance,”  said Cyrine Draif.

According to the executive, the first center is the Njo Njo filling station that was inaugurated in Douala, in August 2021. A second center will be inaugurated at Bonakouamang in early November 2021. In early February 2022, a third one will be opened at the Canton Bell filling station that is being completely rebuilt.

Cyrine Draif praised the partnership with Autohaus Volkswagen, which is not only the local representative of the leading European car manufacturer but also a professional and specialized trainer in the field of car maintenance. It is a “win-win partnership allowing us to offer our customers a proximity and quality express maintenance service thanks to the know-how of  AUTOHAUS VW and also the wide and complete range of lubricants offered to our customers,” Ola Energy Cameroon writes. 

Since 2028, in Yaoundé, Douala, and even in secondary towns, Ola Energy replaced Oilibya, which replaced Mobil Oil years earlier. 

Sylvain Andzongo

