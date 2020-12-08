Hysacam: Labor union announces general strike if Oct and Nov 2020 salaries are not paid within promised deadlines

(Business in Cameroon) - On December 2, 2020, Michel Ngapanoun, CEO of Hysacam, held a meeting with the unions in his company. During the meeting, the CEO, in charge of refuse collection and treatment in Cameroon, announced that the cashflow problems being experienced by his company were due to a debt of a little over XAF20 billion owed to it by the state.

This explanation was, however, not sufficient to reassure the employees whose union is announcing a general strike for December 2020 if the salaries of October and November 2020 are not paid by December 11 and 16 respectively (as the management promised).

“The strike will end only when each of the terms, which are independent of each other, are met,” the union warns.

In 2017, the company stopped collecting refuse in Yaoundé because of the debt the state owed it. It only restarted, in 2018, after an instruction from the Prime Minister and the partial payment (XAF2.5 billion) of the amount it was demanding (over XAF5 billion).

This activity suspension led the Urban community of Yaoundé to try to break the monopoly Hysacam had over refuse collection and treatment in the country. In early 2019, the community announced that it had signed a contract with a consortium (Urbbandna/Ambiafrica/Lipor) for the collection and treatment of refuse in three communes (Yaoundé III, VI et VII). However, the consortium has not started its supposed operations till now.

BRM