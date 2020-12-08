cameroon-obtains-xaf15-bln-loan-from-the-bdeac-to-fund-its-covid-19-response-program

(Business in Cameroon) - On December 4, 2020, the Cameroonian Head of State, Paul Biya, signed a decree authorizing the Minister of Economy Alamine Ousmane Mey to sign a XAF15 billion loan agreement with the Development Bank of the Central African States (BDEAC).

According to the decree, the loan will be used to partially fund the coronavirus response plan set up and implemented by the government since March 2020, when the first coronavirus cases were confirmed in the country.

As a reminder, in April 2020, the BDEAC announced the release of XAF3 billion to help CEMAC countries fight the Covid-19 pandemic. In the official release published in that regard, the development bank indicated that this “direct support” was aimed at helping CEMAC countries in the implementation of their Covid-19 response programs, whose main objective is to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and preserve the health and welfare of the population.

