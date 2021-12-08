logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 December 2021 -
Public management

Cameroon: Government negotiates XAF8.7 bln financing for the restructuring of steel producer ALUCAM

Cameroon: Government negotiates XAF8.7 bln financing for the restructuring of steel producer ALUCAM
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 08 December 2021 15:26

(Business in Cameroon) - Plans are already ongoing for the restructuring of state steel producer ALUCAM, according to information disclosed by the Ministry of Mines, Industry, and Technological Development (MINMIDT).

Following its merger with subsidiary SOCATRAL, negotiations were initiated with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) to raise US$15 million (about XAF8.7 billion), Minister of Mines Gabriel Dodo Ndoké told MPs during the November 2021 budget session. According to the government official, the funds will serve as working capital to ensure a regular supply of raw materials and renovate currently non-operational equipment.

For years now, ALUCAM has been facing operating challenges. As per the most recent figures (2019), the company’s financial liabilities amount to XAF16.8 billion and the Ministry of Finance even lists it as one of the state firms facing liquidation risks.

According to the 2019 report of the technical committee for the rehabilitation of state and para-public firms, ALUCAM’s operations have been slowing down due to an incident that occurred in January after a sudden power shortage that affected its production equipment.

Its cash flow problems started in late 2014 when its strategic partner Rio Tinto divested from it by selling (in 2015) the 46.7% stakes it had in ALUCAM to the government of Cameroon. Since then, Cameroon, which has become the sole shareholder, has been trying to attract a new investor for the aluminum producer whose performances are continually declining. But no investor seems attracted to the company, which is also affected by the drop in commodity prices. 

S.A.

back to top

CEMAC: Development bank BDEAC raises over XAF115 bln in the regional financial market for integration financing and economic recovery

cemac-development-bank-bdeac-raises-over-xaf115-bln-in-the-regional-financial-market-for-integration-financing-and-economic-recovery
The Development Bank of Central African States (BDEAC) recently concluded its bond issue baptized “ BDEAC 5.60% net 2021-2028 ” on the Central African...

CEMAC: Central Bank BEAC announces upcoming recruitment for senior positions

cemac-central-bank-beac-announces-upcoming-recruitment-for-senior-positions
The Bank of Central African States (BEAC) announces that in 2022, it would organize a recruitment exam. The exam is aimed at recruiting 45 senior...

Cameroon: Government negotiates XAF8.7 bln financing for the restructuring of steel producer ALUCAM

cameroon-government-negotiates-xaf8-7-bln-financing-for-the-restructuring-of-steel-producer-alucam
Plans are already ongoing for the restructuring of state steel producer ALUCAM, according to information disclosed by the Ministry of Mines, Industry, and...

Cameroon: World Bank approves XAF116.5 bln financing to boost agricultural productivity in the Far North

cameroon-world-bank-approves-xaf116-5-bln-financing-to-boost-agricultural-productivity-in-the-far-north
In a release published on December 2, 2021, the World Bank announced that a US$200 million (XAF116.5 billion) credit was approved for Cameroon. According...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n105: November 2021

Forget cash, Cameroonians are in on e-money!

Erwan Garnier: “Clearly, the Cameronian hospitality sector will develop”


Investir au Cameroun n115: Novembre 2021

Adieu le cash Les Camerounais s’emparent de la monnaie électronique

Erwan Garnier: « Le secteur hôtelier camerounais va clairement se développer »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

Tourism: Cameroon and the Netherlands discuss the rehabilitation of the Waza Park

Cameroon elaborates a security guidebook to tighten controls over illegal precious stone and metal trades

Cameroon: Telecom Minister orders suspension of an illegal 5G operator’s services

Cameroon: Cimencam to soon obtain mining agreements for the exploitation of two marble quarries in the North

cameroon-life-insurance-firm-acam-vie-launches-micro-savings-plan-through-mobile-money-services

Cameroon: Life insurance firm Acam Vie launches micro-savings plan through mobile money services

supreme-state-audit-minister-strips-consulting-firm-atou-of-decision-making-authority-in-the-management-of-multi-billion-assets

Supreme State Audit Minister strips consulting firm Atou of decision-making authority in the management of multi-billion assets

sonara-cameroon-is-on-the-verge-of-reaching-a-10-year-repayment-deal-for-a-xaf371-bln-debt-owed-to-oil-traders

Sonara: Cameroon is on the verge of reaching a 10-year repayment deal for a XAF371 bln debt owed to oil traders

cameroon-firms-may-stop-production-and-imports-in-jan-2022-if-there-are-no-cost-mitigation-measures

Cameroon: Firms may stop production and imports in Jan 2022 if there are no cost mitigation measures

cemac-telecom-regulators-ink-memoranda-to-suppress-roaming-surcharges

CEMAC: Telecom regulators ink memoranda to suppress roaming surcharges

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

Another Cameroonian assumes the role of chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire

Cameroon plans a national cryptocurrency regulation

COP 26: Cameroon becomes first country in the world to integrate biochar into its climate strategy

Cameroon reduces customs duties on imported goods to mitigate impacts of unprecedented rise in freight costs

next
prev