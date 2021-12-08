CEMAC: Central Bank BEAC announces upcoming recruitment for senior positions

(Business in Cameroon) - The Bank of Central African States (BEAC) announces that in 2022, it would organize a recruitment exam. The exam is aimed at recruiting 45 senior managers.

The senior positions are open for departments like reserve management, studies, and financial stability, monetary programming and policy, accounting information systems, auditing and management control, information technology, human resources management, law, electronic banking, civil engineering, actuarial, and project management, we learn.

"This competition is open exclusively to nationals of CEMAC member states (...), not older than 32 (born after December 31, 1989). Are also eligible, nationals of the Member States not older than 35 (born after December 31, 1986), who can demonstrate at least 3 years of experience” in the position the senior managers are required for, a notice published by the central bank of CEMAC regions (the BEAC) informs.

According to the notice, current BEAC employees who meet the diploma requirements and have a perfect disciplinary record can take part in the exam no matter their age.

The candidates who will be recruited after a traineeship period (nine months maximum) will work in the BEAC’s national headquarters and agencies or at the head office in Paris, France.

