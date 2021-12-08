logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 December 2021 -
Public management

CEMAC: Central Bank BEAC announces upcoming recruitment for senior positions

CEMAC: Central Bank BEAC announces upcoming recruitment for senior positions
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 08 December 2021 15:29

(Business in Cameroon) - The Bank of Central African States (BEAC) announces that in 2022, it would organize a recruitment exam. The exam is aimed at recruiting 45 senior managers.

The senior positions are open for departments like reserve management, studies, and financial stability, monetary programming and policy, accounting information systems, auditing and management control, information technology, human resources management, law, electronic banking, civil engineering, actuarial, and project management, we learn.

"This competition is open exclusively to nationals of CEMAC member states (...), not older than 32 (born after December 31, 1989). Are also eligible, nationals of the Member States not older than 35 (born after December 31, 1986), who can demonstrate at least 3 years of experience” in the position the senior managers are required for, a notice published by the central bank of CEMAC regions (the BEAC) informs.

According to the notice, current BEAC employees who meet the diploma requirements and have a perfect disciplinary record can take part in the exam no matter their age.

The candidates who will be recruited after a traineeship period (nine months maximum) will work in the BEAC’s national headquarters and agencies or at the head office in Paris, France. 

BRM

back to top

CEMAC: Development bank BDEAC raises over XAF115 bln in the regional financial market for integration financing and economic recovery

cemac-development-bank-bdeac-raises-over-xaf115-bln-in-the-regional-financial-market-for-integration-financing-and-economic-recovery
The Development Bank of Central African States (BDEAC) recently concluded its bond issue baptized “ BDEAC 5.60% net 2021-2028 ” on the Central African...

CEMAC: Central Bank BEAC announces upcoming recruitment for senior positions

cemac-central-bank-beac-announces-upcoming-recruitment-for-senior-positions
The Bank of Central African States (BEAC) announces that in 2022, it would organize a recruitment exam. The exam is aimed at recruiting 45 senior...

Cameroon: Government negotiates XAF8.7 bln financing for the restructuring of steel producer ALUCAM

cameroon-government-negotiates-xaf8-7-bln-financing-for-the-restructuring-of-steel-producer-alucam
Plans are already ongoing for the restructuring of state steel producer ALUCAM, according to information disclosed by the Ministry of Mines, Industry, and...

Cameroon: World Bank approves XAF116.5 bln financing to boost agricultural productivity in the Far North

cameroon-world-bank-approves-xaf116-5-bln-financing-to-boost-agricultural-productivity-in-the-far-north
In a release published on December 2, 2021, the World Bank announced that a US$200 million (XAF116.5 billion) credit was approved for Cameroon. According...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n105: November 2021

Forget cash, Cameroonians are in on e-money!

Erwan Garnier: “Clearly, the Cameronian hospitality sector will develop”


Investir au Cameroun n115: Novembre 2021

Adieu le cash Les Camerounais s’emparent de la monnaie électronique

Erwan Garnier: « Le secteur hôtelier camerounais va clairement se développer »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

Tourism: Cameroon and the Netherlands discuss the rehabilitation of the Waza Park

Cameroon elaborates a security guidebook to tighten controls over illegal precious stone and metal trades

Cameroon: Telecom Minister orders suspension of an illegal 5G operator’s services

Cameroon: Cimencam to soon obtain mining agreements for the exploitation of two marble quarries in the North

cameroon-life-insurance-firm-acam-vie-launches-micro-savings-plan-through-mobile-money-services

Cameroon: Life insurance firm Acam Vie launches micro-savings plan through mobile money services

supreme-state-audit-minister-strips-consulting-firm-atou-of-decision-making-authority-in-the-management-of-multi-billion-assets

Supreme State Audit Minister strips consulting firm Atou of decision-making authority in the management of multi-billion assets

sonara-cameroon-is-on-the-verge-of-reaching-a-10-year-repayment-deal-for-a-xaf371-bln-debt-owed-to-oil-traders

Sonara: Cameroon is on the verge of reaching a 10-year repayment deal for a XAF371 bln debt owed to oil traders

cameroon-firms-may-stop-production-and-imports-in-jan-2022-if-there-are-no-cost-mitigation-measures

Cameroon: Firms may stop production and imports in Jan 2022 if there are no cost mitigation measures

cemac-telecom-regulators-ink-memoranda-to-suppress-roaming-surcharges

CEMAC: Telecom regulators ink memoranda to suppress roaming surcharges

Oilseeds industry: Cameroonian market will be continuously supplied during the holiday season and even beyond, assures refiners association ASROC

Another Cameroonian assumes the role of chairman of the board of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d'Ivoire

Cameroon plans a national cryptocurrency regulation

COP 26: Cameroon becomes first country in the world to integrate biochar into its climate strategy

Cameroon reduces customs duties on imported goods to mitigate impacts of unprecedented rise in freight costs

next
prev