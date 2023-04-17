Cameroon: Customs revenues up 5.3% YoY in 2022

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian customs directorate announced it has collected a total of CFA897.4 billion in revenues in 2022. Fongod Edwin Nuvaga, the head of the administration, said this performance, which is up 5.3% compared to that of 2021, even exceeded the initial expectations for the year (CFA897.4 billion). This makes an achievement rate of 103.9%.

According to Fongod Edwin Nuvaga, the good results were achieved thanks to the commitment of customs officers, which was shown through "numerous seizures of fraudulent goods, contraband, counterfeit and goods dangerous to safety”.

For 2023, the customs administration expects CFA1004.7 billion in revenues. This is the first time the administration eyes CFA1,000 billion.

S.A.