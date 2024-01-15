Cameroon: govt pledges support for SMEs at Promote 2024

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon's Ministry of Economy, Planning, and Territorial Development (Minepat) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the involvement of local businesses in the upcoming 9th edition of the International Exhibition for Enterprises, SMEs, and Partnerships in Yaoundé (Promote), set to take place from February 17 to 25.

In a statement released last December 22, Minister Alamine Ousmane Mey invited local SMEs interested in benefiting from Minepat's support for their participation in this significant business event to fill out the relevant application form. He mentioned that the form is available on the ministry's website, and companies have until Friday, January 5, 2024, to submit their applications.

"The list of selected companies will be communicated in due course by Minepat," reads the document. As a reminder, during the last edition of Promote in 2022, Minepat supported the participation of 100 local SMEs in the exhibition through various forms of assistance.

This initiative aims to promote locally manufactured products and strengthen their competitiveness with imported products, thereby enhancing the visibility of local SMEs. It is part of the overall policy of supporting the private sector implemented by the government for several years. This policy is currently reiterated in the SND30, which aims for structural transformation of the economy, with import-substitution policy as one of its levers, aimed at local production and processing.