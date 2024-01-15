logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 January 2024 -
Public management

Cameron's tax reforms for 2024 bring 5% reduced rate for digital platforms and influencers

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 09 January 2024 15:17

(Business in Cameroon) - In line with the measures to broaden the tax base outlined in the 2024 finance act of the State of Cameroon, a "reduced rate of 5% for non-commercial profit tax (NCP) is established for individuals operating on digital platforms, engaging in the sale of goods, provision of services, or exchange, and sharing of assets (collaborative economy)," according to a note signed on December 29, 2023, by the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motazé.

Per the guidelines outlined in this ministerial circular, starting from January 1, 2024, the earnings derived from online sales activities, a sector witnessing significant growth in Cameroon due to the rise of the Internet and social media, are now liable to the specified tax. This also extends to the income generated by "influencers," a term commonly used to describe individuals leveraging their social media presence for promoting products and services in exchange for compensation from businesses and individuals. However, while the need for resources to meet ever-increasing demands makes it understandable that the government should explore this tax niche (as it did a few years ago with electronic funds transfers), questions arise as to the effectiveness of implementing this measure, given the complexity of tracking income from the activities mentioned.

Although it is possible to trace income generated by formal online sales businesses for tax payment purposes, it seems difficult to ensure the traceability of income earned by a young student, for example, who sells products via social media pages and receives payment in cash. The same difficulty arises for an "influencer" who advertises products on their pages to stimulate sales and receives remuneration via payment methods that do not guarantee traceability, such as checks or Mobile Money.

"The Cameroonian tax system is declarative. Taxpayers must submit their declarations per the current legislation, with the tax administration reserving the right to ensure the compliance of these declarations through various controls. The teams in charge of these controls have all the means to reconstruct the income of those concerned," said a reliable source at the General Tax Directorate (DGI).

