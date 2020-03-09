logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 March 2020 -
Public management

Coronavirus : Gabon “temporarily” restricts traffic at northern borders with Cameroon

Coronavirus : Gabon “temporarily” restricts traffic at northern borders with Cameroon
  • Comments   -   Monday, 09 March 2020 10:57

(Business in Cameroon) - On March 6, Gabon restricted traffic at its Northern borders with Cameroon. According to Lambert-Noël Matha, the country’s Minister of the Interior, this “temporary” measure follows the recent official confirmation of a coronavirus case in Yaoundé, Cameroon.  

According to the official, this restriction is part of the set of measures initiated to boost the capacity of health facilities as well as monitor and curb any propagation risk of the coronavirus.  He, however, notes that freight trucks are not concerned by this restriction measure but, they will be subjected to necessary checks to ensure that that “any potential risk is contained.

In Cameroon, less than 24 hours after the first case was confirmed, the Minister of Public Health, Malachie Manaouda, confirmed the second. "She is a Cameroonian citizen who has been in close contact with the first confirmed case ( the first case’s partner probably: Editor's note),” Malachie Manaouda indicated.

By March 8, the Ministry of Public Health had already quarantined 171 people in a health center in Yaoundé.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Coronavirus : Gabon “temporarily” restricts traffic at northern borders with Cameroon

coronavirus-gabon-temporarily-restricts-traffic-at-northern-borders-with-camerooncoronavirus-gabon-temporarily-restricts-traffic-at-northern-borders-with-camerooncoronavirus-gabon-temporarily-restricts-traffic-at-northern-borders-with-cam
On March 6, Gabon restricted traffic at its Northern borders with Cameroon. According to Lambert-Noël Matha, the country’s Minister of the Interior, this...

CEMAC: Abbas Mahamat Tolli pleads for member countries’ greater access to IMF funds

cemac-abbas-mahamat-tolli-pleads-for-member-countries-greater-access-to-imf-funds
From January 14 to 17, 2020, Abbas Mahamat Tolli, Governor of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC), led a mission to the IMF and the World Bank, in...

CEMAC: Beac announces high-level conference for the launch of 2nd cycle of programs with the IMF

cemac-beac-announces-high-level-conference-for-the-launch-of-2nd-cycle-of-programs-with-the-imf
The Bank of Central African States (BEAC) will soon organize a high-level international conference in the framework of CEMAC countries’ 2nd programme...

Cameroon: Banana exports down by over 6,500 tons in Feb 2020

cameroon-banana-exports-down-by-over-6-500-tons-in-feb-2020
In February 2020, the two banana exporters still active in Cameroon exported 14,965 tons of the product. According to the banana exporters’ association...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n84: February 2020

Money transfer business Cameroon is on the front line

Interview: «Shifting from bureaucratic management to efficient public management»


Investir au Cameroun n94: Février 2020

Sociétés de transfert d’argent Le Cameroun au cœur de la bataille

Entretien : « Passer d’une administration bureaucratique à une gestion publique performante »