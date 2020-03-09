coronavirus-gabon-temporarily-restricts-traffic-at-northern-borders-with-camerooncoronavirus-gabon-temporarily-restricts-traffic-at-northern-borders-with-camerooncoronavirus-gabon-temporarily-restricts-traffic-at-northern-borders-with-cam

(Business in Cameroon) - On March 6, Gabon restricted traffic at its Northern borders with Cameroon. According to Lambert-Noël Matha, the country’s Minister of the Interior, this “temporary” measure follows the recent official confirmation of a coronavirus case in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

According to the official, this restriction is part of the set of measures initiated to boost the capacity of health facilities as well as monitor and curb any propagation risk of the coronavirus. He, however, notes that freight trucks are not concerned by this restriction measure but, they will be subjected to necessary checks to ensure that that “any potential risk is contained.”

In Cameroon, less than 24 hours after the first case was confirmed, the Minister of Public Health, Malachie Manaouda, confirmed the second. "She is a Cameroonian citizen who has been in close contact with the first confirmed case ( the first case’s partner probably: Editor's note),” Malachie Manaouda indicated.

By March 8, the Ministry of Public Health had already quarantined 171 people in a health center in Yaoundé.

Sylvain Andzongo