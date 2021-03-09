cameroon-preselects-additional-operators-for-aquaculture-investment-projects

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries (Minepia) recently published a supplementary list of 22 companies and economic interest groups as well as 19 individuals pre-selected to submit offers for investments in the country’s aquaculture sector. The initial call for expressions of interest in that regard was issued on July 15, 2020.

The investors chosen at the end of the selection process will develop, as needed, the areas with high aquaculture potential in sea fronts, waterways, and reservoirs.

The areas identified for these investments are the Dibamba river (Littoral region), the Nyong river in the Mbalmayo area (Center), the Sanaga river in the Monatélé area (Center), the Lagdo (North) and Lom Pangar (East) reservoirs as well as the seafronts located between Kribi and Campo (South), then between Limbe and Idenau (South-West).

Thanks to the investments, the government expects to reduce fish imports that affect the trade balance. Indeed, according to official sources, in Q1-2020, the country imported 57,008 tons of frozen fish, spending XAF38.9 billion.

BRM