Yaoundé - 09 March 2021 -
Public management

MINEFOP partners with CNPS to facilitate youth insertion into the labor market

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 09 March 2021 17:11

(Business in Cameroon) - Last March 4, in Yaoundé, the Minister of Employment and Vocational Training Issa Tchiroma and Alain Noël Olivier Mekulu Mvondo, Director General of the National Social Security Fund (CNPS) signed a partnership agreement to facilitate the integration of young people into the job market.

Under the terms of that agreement signed on the sidelines of a tour organized by Issa Tchiroma to meet companies, the CNPS will get more involved in the promotion of vocational training and facilitate the integration of young people into the job market, we learn.

Specifically, CNPS (which welcomes 300 to 400 interns yearly) commits to stepping up its efforts for young people from schools and vocational training institutions in the country.

With its recent performance, the CNPS can add more jobs even if it already has over 2,000 workers throughout the country.

BRM

