Cameroon: Major enterprises now required to file tax claims and demands online only

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, companies in the “major enterprise” category are now required to exclusively file claims disputes and payments suspension requests online via the tax directorate’s website. This was expressly demanded in a release signed on March 6, 2020, by Modeste Mopa Fatoing, the Director-General for Taxation.

“The Director-General of Taxation calls on the taxpayers concerned to make full use of this new tool, which marks a step forward in the process of simplifying tax procedures,” the release reads.

For about a decade now, Cameroonian tax authorities have embarked on the digitalization of tax procedures. The step is not only aimed at simplifying tasks for taxpayers but also at securing tax revenues and reducing human contacts, as much as possible, in the taxation procedure since such contacts often favor corruption.

BRM