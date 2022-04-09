logoBC
Govt collected CFA6.5 trillion+ via e-Guce platform over the past decade

(Business in Cameroon) - Over the past ten years, the Cameroonian government collected more than CFA6.5 trillion on the online platform dedicated for taxes, duties and levies payment e-Guce. The information was reported yesterday by Isidore Biyiha, who heads the Single Window of Foreign trade (Guce).

“The amount collected by the government via payment transactions on the platform went from more than CFA123 billion in 2012 to about CFA880 billion in 2021. This makes a cumulative amount of more than CFA6,500 billion over the decacde,” he said.

According to him, "this performance is the result of the constant and ingenious collaboration between the Guce and experts from the DGTCFM (Directorate General of the Treasury, Financial and Monetary Cooperation, ed), customs, the DGI (Directorate General of Taxes, ed), banks, and many other actors, to provide innovative solutions tailored for the country’s realities”.

These figures reflect the crucial role the Guce platform plays in the national system of collection and securing of public revenues, in particular, and more globally in the process of establishing a digital ecosystem in Cameroon.

