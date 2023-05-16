logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 May 2023 -
Public management

Cameroon expects CFA26.6bn AFD support in 2023

Cameroon expects CFA26.6bn AFD support in 2023
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 09 May 2023 12:37

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government is expecting financial support of CFA26.6 billion from the French Development Agency (AFD) this year. The funds will be granted as part of the 3-year economic program that was signed with the IMF in 2022, according to information made public following a meeting held on May 5 in Yaoundé between the Minister of the Economy and AFD officials.

In 2022, the government received CFA46.6 billion from the AFD, and another CFA26.6 billion is expected in 2024. At the end of the 3-year program, France's contribution will total CFA100 billion. Overall, the Cameroonian Treasury will receive CFA770 billion in budget support per the deal’s terms. CFA380 billion will come from the IMF itself and the rest from donors such as the World Bank, the AfDB, the European Union, and France through the AFD.

BRM

back to top

African central banks meet in Yaoundé to find a solution to climate change consequences

african-central-banks-meet-in-yaounde-to-find-a-solution-to-climate-change-consequences
The Association of African Central Banks (AACB) kicked off today in Yaoundé a three-day workshop to discuss the impact of climate change on the continent....

Mary Porter Peschka, Director of Sustainability (ESG) and Gender Solutions at IFC explains sustainable financing opportunities for Cemac economies (interview)

mary-porter-peschka-director-of-sustainability-esg-and-gender-solutions-at-ifc-explains-sustainable-financing-opportunities-for-cemac-economies-interview
The Bank of Central African States (Beac) recently announced it has officially joined the Sustainable Banking and Finance Network (SBFN). This move aims...

Adamaoua produces 70% of Cameroon's honey (study)

adamaoua-produces-70-of-cameroon-s-honey-study
Beekeepers in the Adamaoua region account for almost 70% of the national honey production, according to the World Bank-financed Livestock Development...

Gimac records nearly CFA400bn in transactions in 2022, 73% via mobile money

gimac-records-nearly-cfa400bn-in-transactions-in-2022-73-via-mobile-money
The Interbank Electronic Banking Group of Central Africa (Gimac) said it recorded 10 million transactions for a cumulative value of CFA395 billion in...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »