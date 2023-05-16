Cameroon expects CFA26.6bn AFD support in 2023

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government is expecting financial support of CFA26.6 billion from the French Development Agency (AFD) this year. The funds will be granted as part of the 3-year economic program that was signed with the IMF in 2022, according to information made public following a meeting held on May 5 in Yaoundé between the Minister of the Economy and AFD officials.

In 2022, the government received CFA46.6 billion from the AFD, and another CFA26.6 billion is expected in 2024. At the end of the 3-year program, France's contribution will total CFA100 billion. Overall, the Cameroonian Treasury will receive CFA770 billion in budget support per the deal’s terms. CFA380 billion will come from the IMF itself and the rest from donors such as the World Bank, the AfDB, the European Union, and France through the AFD.

BRM