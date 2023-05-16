logoBC
Yaoundé - 16 May 2023 -
Cameroon to raise CFA15bn on the Beac market, despite repeated failure since Jan

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Treasury made yesterday a new issue of 26-week fungible Treasury bills (BTAs) on the Beac public securities market seeking CFA15 billion.

Authorities hope this operation will be successful, as none of the fundraisings conducted by the country on this market since January 2023 have been successful. This is because investors are increasingly demanding better interest rates while Cameroon usually offers low rates.

In a recent attempt on April 24, for example, the country was only able to raise CFA16 billion out of a requested CFA20 billion. Despite investors offering up to CFA17 billion, Cameroon finally only collected CFA16 billion, we learned.

As a result, in a market where interest rates of other states are soaring, Cameroon now struggles to get investors’ attention although it has never defaulted since 2011.

