logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 June 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: 90% of companies have difficulty in selling products because of the coronavirus (INS survey)

Cameroon: 90% of companies have difficulty in selling products because of the coronavirus (INS survey)
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 09 June 2020 15:42

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, 90% of companies have difficulties in selling their products, according to the assessment of the socio-economic effects of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Cameroon conducted by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) from April 27 to May 10.

According to the INS, these difficulties can be explained by the decrease in internal customers, based on the opinion of 84% of business leaders. For large companies, 62% of the business leaders questioned indicated a decline in activity, and 30% of them point the closure of borders as the reason for that. Overall, 70% of the companies negatively impacted by the Covid-19 point at difficulties related to external financing.

Also, almost all of the business leaders (95%) say they are experiencing a drop in domestic demand and 76% deplore a drop in their domestic supply. Sixty percent (60%) of large companies indicate difficulties in external supply, while 50% of them mourn the drop in external demand. Segmenting the result by branches of activities, companies most affected by the drop in external demand include those in forestry, health, and manufacturing industries.

The INS survey was conducted with a sample of 770 enterprises: 9.5% large enterprises (GE), 56.2% small and medium-sized enterprises (modern SMEs) and 34.3% informal production units (IPUs). Of these enterprises, 74.6% were in the tertiary sector, 20.0% in the secondary sector, and 5.4% in the primary sector. Of the 1,310 citizens questioned in the framework of the survey, 1,208 are employed and 102 are unemployed or looking for work.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon: 90% of companies have difficulty in selling products because of the coronavirus (INS survey)

cameroon-90-of-companies-have-difficulty-in-selling-products-because-of-the-coronavirus-ins-survey
In Cameroon, 90% of companies have difficulties in selling their products, according to the assessment of the socio-economic effects of the coronavirus...

Cameroon: Amending Finance law puts 2020 deficit at 4.5% of GDP

cameroon-amending-finance-law-puts-2020-deficit-at-4-5-of-gdp
Cameroon will finally end the year 2020 with a budget officially estimated at XAF986.6 billion, representing 4.5% of GDP. This indicator skyrocketed in...

Cameroon seeks a new CEO for Camair-Co, the 7th within 9 years

cameroon-seeks-a-new-ceo-for-camair-co-the-7th-within-9-years
The days of Louis Georges Njipendi Kouotou, CEO of Camair-Co, now seem to be numbered. According to well-informed sources, some time ago, the presidency...

South Korean Mediline invests XAF10 bln in the construction of multipurpose labs in Cameroon

south-korean-mediline-invests-xaf10-bln-in-the-construction-of-multipurpose-labs-in-cameroon
Mediline Medical Cameroon, a subsidiary of South Korean firm Mediline Korea, will complete by the end of 2020 the construction of a multifunctional...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »