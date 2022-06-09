Security officers seize 8kg of cocaine from an Ethiopian Airlines passenger at Yaoundé-Nsimalen airport

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian customs and the airport anti-trafficking cell (CAAT) of the Yaoundé-Nsimalen international airport seized 7.9 kg of cocaine from an Ethiopian Airlines passenger on June 7.

Security sources said the Nigerian citizen, who came from Addis Ababa, has an accomplice among the airport employees. "The Managing Director informs the national and international public opinion that an incident involving one of our employees occurred today, June 7, 2022, at the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport. The forces of law and order ensuring the security of the airport terminal took charge of the case, and we are still waiting for the outcomes," the Cameroon Airports Company (ADC) posted on Facebook.

This is the second major seizure of cocaine in this airport over the past six months. On January 24, 2022, a female Ethiopian Airlines passenger, also Nigerian, was arrested in possession of 4.5 kg of the drug.

As a reminder, in 2019, CAAT had stopped another Nigerian passenger from Lagos via Addis Ababa with the Ethiopian airline. He had boarded the flight carrying the Cameroon national soccer team (U17) with 10 kg of cocaine.

The Yaoundé-Nsimalen International Airport seems to be a gateway for cocaine to Cameroon from Nigeria and Ethiopia. However, the airport anti-trafficking cell continues to deploy measures to counter the phenomenon.

Operational since 2016, and co-financed by Japan and the European Union, as part of the "Airport Communication Project" (Aircop), the CAAT's mission is to fight against drug trafficking and other illicit activities at Cameroon's airports.

