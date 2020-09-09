Cameroon: FEICOM invested XAF10.5 billion in municipalities in 2019

(Business in Cameroon) - At the end of a Board meeting recently held in Ngaoundéré, Adamaoua, the Cameroonian agency in charge of local development FEICOM announced that in 2019, it invested XAF10.5 billion in municipalities in the country.

The agency indicated that during the period, it carried out 106 development projects in 92 communes and urban communities.

FEICOM also disclosed that in 2019, it raised XAF178.5 billion for the communes, out of a target of XAF155.8 billion. This envelope was up by XAF20.4 billion year-over-year (13% in relative value), it added.

BRM