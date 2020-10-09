Cameroon: Debt service dropped by 6.2% YoY to XAF408.5 billion in H1-2020

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s debt service was estimated at XAF408.5 billion in H1-2020, according to the H1 budget implementation report recently published by the Ministry of Finance (Minfi). According to the report, this was down by XAF27.2 billion (-6.2%) compared with the XAF435.7 billion of debt serviced in H1-2019.

"This decline can be observed in the two main categories of public debt. Compared to the XAF913.9 billion forecast for the year, the debt service execution rate is 44.7%," the Minfi explains.

Foreign debt service stood at XAF201.6 billion at the end of June 2020 compared to XAF217.8 billion at the end of June 2019. This represents a decrease of XAF16.3 billion (7.5%) and an execution rate of 53.9%.

Domestic debt service decreased by XAF10.9 billion (-5%), down from XAF217.8 billion at end-June 2019 to XAF207 billion at end-June 2020. Compared with the XAF539.9 billion forecast for the 2020 fiscal year, the execution rate for domestic debt service is 38.3%.

