Yaoundé - 10 October 2023 -
Public management

The port of Kribi handled a record 5,3mln tons of goods in Q1 2023

  • Comments   -   Monday, 09 October 2023 11:58

(Business in Cameroon) - During the first three months of the year, the port of kribi handled 5.3 million tons of goods, according to figures reported by the port authority PAK. This represents a record performance since the port platform began operations in March 2018.

“This performance was achieved thanks to the domestic full container import traffic, which reached its best figure since 2018, with 29,850 TEUs handled in a half-year,” recalled Patrice Melom, PAK-MD, while presiding over the expanded operational meeting with the port community on October 4. “An unprecedented performance in the national and sub-regional port sphere was also achieved during the period on the multipurpose terminal, with 19,257 tons of goods handled in one day,” he noted.

The steady growth in traffic at the Port of Kribi, despite its landlocked location, is generating ever-increasing revenues for both the PAK and the State. "We have already passed CFA535 billion in revenues collected since the port began operations in 2018. (...) Year-on-year, compared with 2022, our figures are up by more than 33%," said Norbert Belinga, head of the South II customs sector, which has become the 2nd largest provider of customs revenue in Cameroon since 2019, behind the customs unit covering the port of Douala.

