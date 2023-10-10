Inflation surpasses 7% in 9 regional capitals in August 2023, despite Beac's efforts

(Business in Cameroon) - Despite all the measures put in place by the central bank, Beac, to control inflation, the rate exceeded 7% in nine of Cameroon's ten regional capitals in August 2023, reaching peaks of 10.3%, 8.3%, and 8.2% in Bertoua (East), Bafoussam (West), and Ngaoundéré (Adamaoua), respectively.

The National Statistics Institute (INS) reported that this surge in market prices is primarily driven by a similar trend in food products (+13.3%) and transport (+10.4%). To prevent such a scenario, Beac has been increasing its main key rates, suspending liquidity injection operations in the Cemac banking system, and intensifying liquidity recovery operations with banks since 2022. But these measures appear insufficient.

However, the central bank has noted that only 20% of inflation is of monetary origin, meaning these measures have no impact on the remaining 80% of inflation, which is not of monetary origin but rather imported due to the sluggishness of the international market.