Cameroon: Customs officials seize 9,000 liters of contraband diesel in Limbé

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s customs authorities inform that customs officials stationed in Limbé recently seized 9,000 liters of diesel. The products (45 cans of 200-liter containers) were hidden in a truck containing pozzolana on the night of October 29 to 30, 2020. There was no hint of the truck containing such products till it was searched by customs officials on November 4, 2020.

There is currently no certainty about the origin of the diesel the smugglers were ready to sell on the local market but sources well versed in the contraband circuits believe it came from Nigeria. Indeed, that country shares numerous borders with Cameroon, in the three northern regions and the Southwest particularly. Those borders are breeding grounds for ever-rising contraband activities.

BRM