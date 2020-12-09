logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 December 2020 -
Public management

IFC Central Africa: New representative on a tour to meet Cameroonian economic operators

(Business in Cameroon) - Sylvain Kakou, the new representative of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in Central Africa, began, on December 7, 2020, a tour to get in touch with economic operators, public authorities, and development partners operating in Cameroon.

For his mission as the head of the IFC for the Central African region, this Ivorian financier (who is replacing his compatriot Mehita Fanny Sylla) will be based in Douala. But, he will cover Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Central African Republic, DR Congo, Sao Tome & Principe, and Chad.

During his tenure, Mr. Kakou (a former executive with Citigroup and HSBC) will "implement the IFC's strategy for market creation, portfolio development, and identification of new engagement opportunities for the IFC in the countries it covers,” the IFC said in an official memorandum.

Sylvain Kakou joined the IFC in 2006 as an investment officer in the agribusiness sector. Based in Johannesburg, South Africa, he was involved in several projects across the continent. In 2010, he was appointed IFC Representative in Zambia and as Resident Representative in Haiti in 2014.

The new IFC Representative for Central Africa holds an MBA in Finance from Drexel University (Pennsylvania) and a Master's degree in Project Finance from École Supérieure de Commerce in Paris (ESCP), France.

IFC Central Africa: New representative on a tour to meet Cameroonian economic operators

