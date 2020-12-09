Cameroon: Alucam announces merger through absorption with Socatral

(Business in Cameroon) - In June 2020, Alucam (Compagnie camerounaise de l’aluminium that produces raw aluminum partly destined for exports) and Socatral (Société de transformation de l’aluminium - one of the subsidiaries of Alucam specialized in the production of sheet metal besides Alubassa which produces kitchen utensils) developed a merger through absorption project. This was revealed in a legal announcement published on December 4, 2020.

The said project will induce the transfer of Socatral’s assets (XAF33.6 billion) and liabilities (XAF15.9 billion) to Alucam as well as an increase of the latter’s capital by over XAF2 billion. This could however be done only when the project is approved by the administrative boards of the two companies. It also depends on Socatral’s shareholders’ approval of its premature dissolution, Alucam’s shareholders’ approval of the exchange parity and the capital increase, as well as the declaration of the operation to the competition authority in the framework of the merger monitoring rules.

The merger operation is being planned at a time when both companies are experiencing various challenges that started when Canadian group Rio Tinto Alcan announced that effective December 31, 2014, it would sell its 46.7% stake in Alucam and its subsidiary Socatral. “The future of Alucam is more and more influenced by the development of a new business model oriented towards local manufacturing of value-added products instead of primary metal exports. This new vision is no longer a part of Rio Tinto’s goals, as the company is focused on primary metal production, having withdrawn from all processing activities over the last few years,” said Claudine Gagnon, then Lead Advisor and Media Relations Chief at Rio Tinto Alcan to justify the divesture.

Despite the appeal for investors to take over the assets being divested by Rio Tinto Alcan, the said assets were officially transferred to the state of Cameroon in 2015 and to date, no strategic partner seems interested in acquiring the shares of the giant aluminum company, which is already affected by the drop in international prices. As a result, Alucam and its subsidiaries recorded a loss of XAF10 billion in 2015.

The reasons for the merger…

After a slight improvement in 2017, with net result amounting to XAF2.2 billion, the company dipped again in January 2018 following a breach of energy supply that greatly affected the company’s performance. As a result, Alucam’s turnover dropped from XAF123.4 billion in 2017 to XAF99.2 billion in 2018, translating into a loss of XAF10.8 billion in 2018. That year, the company even joined the ranks of ENEO’s most insolvent clients.

The situation affected all of Alucam’s subsidiaries. For instance, during a meeting with metallurgy operators in Yaoundé last July 2020, the Minister of Commerce Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana announced the temporary opening of the Cameroonian market to fill the deficit. “Because of the Alucam/Socatral incident, there is currently a gap between the offer and the demand. We will temporarily open the market” to fill that gap, the official explained.

This merger, which will bring over XAF17 billion of net assets to Alucam, will help the giant improve its balance sheet and provide it with an interesting margin thanks to which it can raise funds and reinvest in a transformation that will add value to the company. This would provide opportunities in metal sheet transformation, provided the input is available locally. Thus Alucam’s interest in finding another strategic partner or obtaining vital support from the state, which is currently its sole shareholder.

Despite the interesting prospects offered by the merger, Alucam could also contaminate the newly created entity with its poor financial conditions.

Brice R. Mbodiam