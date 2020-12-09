logoBC
Yaoundé - 09 December 2020 -
Public management

Tractafric’s Kribi-based assembly plant has supplied 7 engines on the local market, management announces

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 09 December 2020 14:06

(Business in Cameroon) - During a visit by Isaac Tamba (Director-General of Economy and Investment Programming at the Ministry of Economy) to the Port of Kribi on December 3-4, 2020,  Tractafric Equipment presented its achievements since installation.

The management of the company indicated that the Tractafric plant installed within the port premises (thanks to a XAF2 billion investment) was operational since Q1-2020. Since then, it has assembled seven engines and released them on the local market.

Built over three hectares, the Tractafric’s assembly plant in Kribi is aimed at producing 250 machines yearly. However, the company informs that its activities are affected by an energy deficit. The company’s main mission is to produce and maintain engines as well as train operators.

Tractafric (which has spare parts’ storage and an equipped maintenance workshop within the port premises) also aims to supply companies -to be established within the port of Kribi - with maintenance equipment and also sell its products to them.

S.A.

