10 December 2020
5,000 households to receive cash transfers in Ebolowa in the framework of the social program “Filets Sociaux”

5,000 households to receive cash transfers in Ebolowa in the framework of the social program “Filets Sociaux”
(Business in Cameroon) - In Ebolowa (capital of South Cameroon), 5,000 households will receive direct monetary transfers in the framework of “Filets Sociaux”. Funded by the World Bank and the Cameroonian government, the project is aimed at helping the poorest households support their basic needs and create revenue-generating activities.

According to the information disclosed during a workshop organized in Ebolowa on December 4, 2020, each of the selected households will receive XAF180,000 divided into three tranches. This brings the overall amount of that support to about XAF1 billion.  

Successfully tested between 2013 and 2016 in the communes of Soulédé-Roua (Far North) and Ndop (Northwest), the project is now being implemented all over the country. It consists of three programs: a regular and unconditional cash transfer program (XAF360,000 transferred to every beneficiary within 24 months), an emergency cash transfer program (XAF180,000 within 12 months), and High labor-intensive (HIMO) public work programs.

