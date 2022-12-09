A Cameroon-Gabon-E. Guinea joint checkpoint under consideration

(Business in Cameroon) - The President of the CEMAC Commission, Daniel Ona Ondo, launched a call for interest to recruit an office that will carry out a study on the construction of a single border control post in Kyé-Ossi, Cameroon.

This checkpoint, which will be built in the "three border zone", will be common to Cameroon, Gabon, and Equatorial Guinea. "The project is aimed at facilitating transport and transit; easing intra-community trade and strengthening the sub-regional integration," we learn. It will allow exporters to carry out all paperwork related to transit in one place.

At the end of its mission, the successful bidder will provide the CEMAC Commission with a document that will be used to select the companies that will build the facility and acquire the equipment necessary for its operation. Interested consulting firms must provide information in French showing they have the required qualifications and relevant experience for the execution of the services. The related files must be submitted no later than January 16, 2023.

Let’s note that not only does the city of Kye-Ossi provide a link between the three countries targeted under this project, but it is also home to an important market for food products that supply Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The checkpoint will have buildings, a weighing station, a scanner area, warehouses and areas for inspection/visit of goods; parking lots and fences, etc.

S.A.