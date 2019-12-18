Cameroon: FEICOM redistributed XAF88.8 bln to municipalities in 2018

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the Special Fund for Equipment and Inter-municipal Assistance (FEICOM) collected revenues amounting to XAF158.3 billion in 2018, a little above the XAF146.6 billion it expected to raise during the period under review.

From the XAF158.3 billion collected, it redistributed XAF88.8 billion, as additional municipal taxes, to the 360 municipalities in the country.

According to FEICOM’s 2018 business review, which reveals the abovementioned figures, 66% of the redistributed amount went to municipalities while 17.8% went to district communities and 16% to urban communities.

BRM