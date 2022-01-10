AFCON2021: Camair-Co increases the frequency of its charter flights

(Business in Cameroon) - Camair-Co, Cameroon’s official airline for the African Cup of Nations the country is hosting (from January 9 to February 6, 2022), announces an increase in the frequency of its charter flights.

“Camair-Co informs the communities of countries participating in the competition that on match days, additional flights will be scheduled to towns hosting the competition to allow supporters to [travel and ] support their respective teams,” the carrier informs.

According to the schedule of the week of January 10 to 15, the additional flights are scheduled for Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. That schedule can change per the development in the competition, notably after the elimination phase hosted in Yaoundé, Douala Garoua, and Bafoussam.

In a flyer shared on social media, Camair-Co had offered ‘professional’ service for the “transportation of supporters and teams during the TotalEnergies AFCON Cameroon.” The service complements the regular weekly flights that connect to five out of the ten regional capitals in Cameroon.

According to internal sources, this increase in the frequency of Camair-Co’s flights is possible thanks to the new aircraft it leased to complement its current fleet (two Boeing and two Dash Bombardier Q400).

S.A.