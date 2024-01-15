logoBC
Yaoundé - 15 January 2024 -
Cameroon govt sets CFA22bn+ food security fund for 2024

  Wednesday, 10 January 2024

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian government is pursuing efforts to guarantee food security for its population. For 2024, more than CFA22 billion, the equivalent of $38 million, will be invested for this purpose, we learned from a statement issued on January 4 by the minister of agriculture and rural development (Minader).

This plan is part of the Emergency Project to Combat the Food Crisis in Cameroon backed by the World Bank with up to $100 million (more than CFA59 billion).

"Many of our citizens still face food insecurity; hence, this project aims to provide them with necessary humanitarian assistance and, at the same time, strengthen their production capacities. We are also striving to enhance community infrastructures to bolster resilience against climate change," Minister Gabriel Mbaïrobe said.

The project mainly targets the regions of North, Far North, Northwest, Southwest, Adamawa, and East. According to the results of the Harmonized Framework for Risk Areas and Identification of Populations in Food and Nutrition Insecurity in Cameroon, unveiled on December 11, 2.9 million individuals in Cameroon (10.6% of the population) are food insecure.  The factors behind this situation include the rising cost of inputs, soaring food prices, extreme weather conditions (droughts and floods) in the north of the country, the destruction of crops by caterpillars, the devastation of fields by elephants, and the socio-political crisis in the Anglophone regions.

Things have worsened in 10 departments of the country: five in the Southwest, three in the Northwest, and two in the Far North. Let’s note that the 2024 food security fund established by the government is expected to improve the livelihoods and meet the food and nutritional needs of over 260,000 people facing food insecurity and vulnerability, as well as 159,000 farmers, herders, and fishermen affected by the crisis in the targeted regions.

