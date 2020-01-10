Decentralization : Cameroon plans to provide XAF250 bln to communes in 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - This year, Cameroon will provide XAF250 billion as credits and other types of financing to its 360 communes in the framework of the decentralization process.

According to Cyrille Edou Alo'o (photo), Director General of the Budget at the Ministry of Finance, who confided to the government daily Cameroon tribune, the budgetary resources to be transferred to the communes this year will peak at XAF110 billion, against only XAF103 billion in 2019.

Apart from this envelope, there are resources from taxes such as additional municipal taxes, property tax, car stickers, garbage collection tax or even the tourist tax that will be added.

“The amount of these resources is estimated at more than XAF140 billion” during 2020, he added.

