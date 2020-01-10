logoBC
Yaoundé - 10 January 2020 -
Public management

Decentralization : Cameroon plans to provide XAF250 bln to communes in 2020

Decentralization : Cameroon plans to provide XAF250 bln to communes in 2020
  • Comments   -   Friday, 10 January 2020 09:18

(Business in Cameroon) - This year, Cameroon will provide XAF250 billion as credits and other types of financing to its 360 communes in the framework of the decentralization process.

According to Cyrille Edou Alo'o (photo), Director General of the Budget at the Ministry of Finance, who confided to the government daily Cameroon tribune, the budgetary resources to be transferred to the communes this year will peak at XAF110 billion, against only XAF103 billion in 2019.

Apart from this envelope, there are resources from taxes such as additional municipal taxes, property tax, car stickers, garbage collection tax or even the tourist tax that will be added.

The amount of these resources is estimated at more than XAF140 billion” during 2020, he added.  

BRM

back to top

Construction works on Kribi-Lolabé highway to resume shortly

construction-works-on-kribi-lolabe-highway-to-resume-shortly
Construction works on the Kribi-Lolabé highway, on hold since November 26, 2018, are expected to resume in the coming days.   “Following the very...

Decentralization : Cameroon plans to provide XAF250 bln to communes in 2020

decentralization-cameroon-plans-to-provide-xaf250-bln-to-communes-in-2020
This year, Cameroon will provide XAF250 billion as credits and other types of financing to its 360 communes in the framework of the decentralization...

CEMAC : BDEAC approves XAF126 bln financing for integration projects

cemac-bdeac-approves-xaf126-bln-financing-for-integration-projects
The Board of Directors of the Development Bank of Central African States (BDEAC), after meeting at the end of December 2019, under the chairmanship of...

Cameroon plans to raise XAF5,373 bln for 9,240 km of roads in 2020-2035

cameroon-plans-to-raise-xaf5-373-bln-for-9-240-km-of-roads-in-2020-2035
Over the 2020-2035 period, Cameroon plans to invest a total of XAF5,373.1 billion to build a total of 9,240 km of roads. This is revealed in the Road...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC