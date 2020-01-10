logoBC
Cameroon : Feicom allocated XAF10.19 bln to 81 communes in 2019

(Business in Cameroon) - Fonds spécial d'équipement et d'intervention intercommunale (Feicom), the Cameroonian bank for communities, informs that it is satisfied with its performance from the 2019 financial year.

During the period under review, Feicom reports that its resource mobilization performance stood at 103.15%. Moreover, the institution is pleased with “the constant evolution of the consumption of resources dedicated to communal investments, as well as the allocation of 105 financial contributions to 81 municipalities for a total amount of XAF10.19 billion.

For 2020, Feicom intends to do better. Its budget has been set at XAF166.44 billion, including XAF34.84 billion for communal investments, XAF94.8 billion for communal taxes subject to equalization, the rest being earmarked, inter alia, to cooperation projects and programmes.

