Cameroon : Government strengthens measures for the management of medical evacuations paid by public funds

(Business in Cameroon) - A reading of the Circular of Instructions for the Implementation of the 2020 Finance Act reveals a tightening of the regulations relating to medical evacuations paid for by public funds.

First of all, says the circular, these medical evacuations to public hospitals are privileged. “However, in case of necessity, medical evacuations to a private national establishment or abroad may be considered, in accordance with the provisions of Decree No. 2000/692/PM of 13 September 2000. In this regard, the budgetary approval of any evacuation decision is made at the same time as the effective blocking of the corresponding funds,” the document adds.

Henceforth, the funds earmarked for evacuations will be - when the time comes and as the case may be - delegated directly to Cameroon's diplomatic representations in host countries. It is therefore forbidden for the head of the diplomatic accounting post to pay the said expenses to the sick. In the case of medical evacuations in local hospitals, the credits released for this purpose shall be transferred to the bank accounts belonging to these structures for payment of all related expenses.

Moreover, as the budgetary appropriations intended to cover the expenses of medical evacuation are entered in the chapter of common expenses under the management of the Minister in charge of Finance, the documents of assumption of responsibility emanating from any other administration shall have no financial effect.

Finally, the services in charge of the budgetary visa are invited to “strictly” observe the regulations on the reimbursement of medical expenses, hospitalization and various care for the benefit of State personnel.

SA