logoBC
Yaoundé - 12 February 2021 -
Public management

CEMAC countries raised XAF3,323 bln on the local money market in Nov 2011-Jan 2021 (BEAC)

CEMAC countries raised XAF3,323 bln on the local money market in Nov 2011-Jan 2021 (BEAC)
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 10 February 2021 14:01

(Business in Cameroon) - From XAF51 billion in November 2011, when the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) launched the public securities market, the volume of funds raised by CEMAC countries on the said market rose to XAF3, 323 billion as of January 31, 2021. This figure was revealed by the BEAC during a workshop held in Yaoundé on February 3rd for the dynamization of the secondary market.

At the end of January 2021, the funds raised on the said market was estimated to be 6.3% of the community’s public investment budget while in November 2011, it was just 0.1%.

According to Christian Rodrigue Otoly (Head of the Securities Settlement and Custody Unit (CRCT) department at BEAC), this exponential rise over the past 10 years demonstrates the maturity of the market and investor’s confidence in securities issued by CEMAC countries.  

For the official, this confidence is appreciable since, at its start, the market was largely dominated by short-term securities but now, most of the securities offered on the market are long-term with maturities ranging between two and ten years. Therefore, he believes, there is a need to dynamize the secondary market.

Indeed, after its launch, the secondary market was sluggish till 2018 when it started bustling again. In 2019, the volume of securities sold and purchased on that market started rising again with the central bank’s adoption of a set of specifications that require primary dealers to offer at least 30% of the public securities in their portfolio on the secondary market.  

An embryonic market

"As of July 31, 2020, (...) 172 buy/orders were received in the secondary market for a nominal amount of XAF392.54 billion, and they were filled at XAF393.2 billion. This represents a sharp increase compared will the volume of transactions recorded during the same period a year earlier," BEAC informed in an official report.

Infact, between July 2018 and July 2019, only 41 transactions were recorded on the secondary market and the nominal value of all those transactions was XAF110.4 billion.

Despite such a tremendous rise in the number of securities exchanged in the secondary market over the last two years, the said market is still embryonic, according to experts who discussed the matter on February 9, 2021, in Douala during a workshop convened by the Cameroonian Ministry of Finance.  

In order to accelerate the development of this market segment, the experts suggest the development of a financial culture in the country, notably through the popularization of financial instruments such as public securities, or the development of a market infrastructure that can capture investments labeled in foreign currencies.  

Also, one of the important measures to implement to boost the secondary market is the operationalization of the Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) whose statutory framework has already been created in Cameroon, according to Moh Sylvester, Director-General of the treasury.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Cameroon launches 2nd phase of Camcis development to boost effectiveness of digitalized customs services

cameroon-launches-2nd-phase-of-camcis-development-to-boost-effectiveness-of-digitalized-customs-services
On February 8, 2021, Cameroonian Customs Authorities announced the second phase of the development of the "Cameroon Customs Information System"...

SABC and Namé recycling recycled 100 mln plastic bottles in Cameroon, in 2017-2020

sabc-and-name-recycling-recycled-100-mln-plastic-bottles-in-cameroon-in-2017-2020
Sociétés Anonymes des Brasseries du Cameroun (SABC) and its partner, Namé Recycling pointed out that in three years of collaboration (2017-2020) they have...

CNIC to get a new impetus with a service contract from the port authority of Kribi

cnic-to-get-a-new-impetus-with-a-service-contract-from-the-port-authority-of-kribi
Cameroon Shipyard and Industrial Engineering Ltd (CNIC) has been commissioned by the Port Authority of Kribi (PAK) for repair works, shipbuilding,...

Cameroon to develop 35k hectares of land for fodder production in Adamaoua

cameroon-to-develop-35k-hectares-of-land-for-fodder-production-in-adamaoua
Thanks to a partnership with Spanish investors, the Cameroonian government will develop lands for fodder production in the northern region (Adamaoua...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n96:January 2021

Cameroon moves to the industrial phase

Mathurin Kamdem, a determined patriot


Investir au Cameroun n106 Janvier 2021

Le Cameroun passe à la phase industrielle

Mathurin Kamdem, un patriote déterminé

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon: Armed groups transferred XAF160 bln illegally using cryptocurrencies in 2018, the national risk assessment report indicates

CEMAC: Central bank BEAC to set terms and conditions to govern money transfer operators’ services

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon: Financia Capital pioneers the use of mobile money services in an IPO operation

Cameroon: The real estate sector is becoming a high-risk industry for money laundering (ANIF)

cameroon-only-active-taxpayers-can-now-engage-in-financial-transactions-with-the-administration-minfi

Cameroon: Only active taxpayers can now engage in financial transactions with the administration (MINFI)

port-of-kribi-seeks-a-free-zone-status-to-facilitate-investments

Port of Kribi seeks a “free zone” status to facilitate investments

camtel-judith-yah-sunday-ordered-to-cancel-the-last-irregular-appointments

Camtel: Judith Yah Sunday ordered to cancel the last “irregular” appointments

import-export-unauthorized-modifications-to-electronic-cargo-tracking-notes-are-now-prohibited-in-cameroon

Import-Export: Unauthorized modifications to Electronic Cargo Tracking Notes are now prohibited in Cameroon

gabon-starts-cemac-roadshow-with-cameroon-to-ensure-the-success-of-its-2021-fundraising-operations

Gabon starts CEMAC roadshow with Cameroon, to ensure the success of its 2021 fundraising operations

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon: Government opposes the launch of Camtel’s mobile network planned for Jan 13, 2021, due to regulatory shortcomings

Cameroon: Cocoa production rose during the 2017-2018 campaign despite unrest in the Southwest

next
prev