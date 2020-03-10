Cameroon will support Kiro’o Games, Finance Minister says

(Business in Cameroon) - On 4 March 2020, Cameroon's Finance Minister, Louis Paul Motaze, visited the premises of Cameroonian start-up Kiro'o Games. The official who chaired a workshop on the theme "Crowdfunding: participatory financing at the service of small and medium-sized enterprises" on February 20 in Douala, was there to know more about the Kiro'o Rebuntu programme.

Kiro'o Rebuntu was launched a few years ago by Kiro'o Games to support and coach start-ups in participatory financing. "Kiro'o Rebuntu is a solution to the financing problem of Cameroonian SMEs. By setting it up, you help the State solve a crucial problem for its economy. We are ready to support you and we will do so," promised the Minister of Finance, after discussions with Kiro'o Games’ executives.

Thanks to its Kiro'o Rebuntu programme and the government support promised by the Minister of Finance, Kiro'o Games could become the crowdfunding expert in Cameroon. To show his interest in the work of this start-up, Louis Paul Motaze has invited its promoter, Olivier Madiba, to the next meeting of the National Credit Committee, to share his experience in crowdfunding with other members of this body.

The first video game studio in Central Africa, Kiro'o Games has been praised by the Bank of Central African States (Beac). In its 2018 report, BEAC noted that this Cameroonian start-up has managed to finance the largest project in the video game industry in French-speaking Africa, to the tune of XAF129.87 million (€198,000), through participatory financing.

In 2019, Kiro'o Games launched a new crowdfunding operation to raise $1 million to develop its operations. As of November 11, 2019, it had already raised $600,000 (about XAF275 million).

Brice R. Mbodiam