Cameroon: Tertiary sector remained growth driver despite slight decline in Q3-2021 (INS)

(Business in Cameroon) - Economic activities slowed down by 1% in the tertiary sector in Cameroon, in Q3-2021. This appears from the country’s national accounts recently published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) summarizing economic activities during the period under review. Specifically, from 4.% in the second quarter, growth in the sector dropped to 3.7%.

Despite that comparative drop in economic activities in the sector, it remained the growth driver during the period by contributing 1.9 points to GDP, the INS estimates. According to the institute, all of the economic activities in that sector contributed to GDP growth. For instance, trade and repair contributed 0.5 points to growth while accommodation contributed 0.4 points and transportation 0.3 points. During the period, all of those activities pursued the growth momentum they initiated since the first quarter of 2021, “in the aftermath of the health crisis and its economic consequences," says the INS in its report.

At the same time, we learn, "financial services (7.6% after 7.4%) consolidated growth by contributing 0.2 points to GDP. As for information and communication, it dropped to its usual growth level (4.2%), after the huge growth (12.4%) recorded the previous quarter. Finally, non-market services provided by public administration, health, and education are consolidating the growth initiated the previous quarter with 3.1% during the quarter under review after 2% in Q2,” we learn.

BRM