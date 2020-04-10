cameroon-raises-xaf71-bln-during-the-1st-round-of-its-series-of-3-t-bonds

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon raised XAF71 billion at the end of a 5-year fungible Treasury bonds issuance (T-bonds) operation on April 8, 2020.

According to sources close to the case, investors offered up to XAF75 billion but, considering the conditions in the money market, the country decided to keep XAF71 billion at an interest rate of 5.7%.

The operation, initially aimed at raising between XAF50 billion and XAF100 billion, is part of a series of three. The series was initiated to raise XAF220 billion in the money market for various investment projects.

The second operation is scheduled for April 15, 2020 (XAF20 billion) with the issuance of 3-year fungible Treasury bonds at a 4% interest rate. The 3rd round of the series will take place on April 29, 2020, with the issuance of 2-year T-bonds to raise XAF50 billion with a 3.5% interest rate.

According to our sources, in case the funds raised during the three rounds of operation are below Cameroon’s expectation, the country will organize a sub-operation in October 2020 to raise the amount remaining for its XAF220 billion target.

Brice R. Mbodiam