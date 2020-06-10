ECF arrangement: Discussions on the Sixth review will take additional time, the IMF says

(Business in Cameroon) - Discussions about the sixth review of Cameroon’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF) with the IMF and new agreements with Cameroonian authorities will take longer than expected because of the current uncertainties about the duration and the extent of the Covid-19 pandemic. This is the revelation made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a recently published country report.

“Based on partial and preliminary data, at least half of the performance criteria and indicative targets for end-December 2019 (test date) have been missed. Given that it is not feasible to complete the last (sixth) review by the expiration of the current arrangement on June 25, 2020, the authorities are requesting that the ECF arrangement be extended to end-September 2020, and the availability date for the sixth review (seventh disbursement) under the ECF arrangement be moved from May 31, 2020, to July 25, 2020,” the Bretton Woods institution explains.

The institution adds that the postponement of the availability date for the seventh disbursement (about CFAF 44 billion) to the benefit of Cameroon under the Extended Credit Facility would allow the country to introduce a new demand (representing up to 60% of the authorized quota) under the Rapid Credit Facility (which is an instrument used by countries to obtain financing to fight the Covid-19 crisis).

Cameroon's three-year ECF arrangement (2017-2019) was approved on June 26, 2017, for an amount of about $666.1 million (nearly CFAF400 billion). The arrangement aims at supporting the country's efforts to restore external and fiscal sustainability and lay the foundations for more sustainable, inclusive, and private sector-led growth.

S.A.